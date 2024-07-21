videoDetails

'No support was received in election...'Claims Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

| Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress: West Bengal Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury once again blamed TMC as well as Congress for his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Adhir Ranjan alleged that communal politics has entered West Bengal which has harmed Congress and benefited BJP. Adhir also targeted Rahul and Kharge for his defeat and alleged that he did not get any support from the organization in this election and neither was any leader sent there for campaigning. Due to which he had to face defeat.