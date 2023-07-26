trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640941
Noida Flood News: Flood havoc after Yamuna, rise in Hindon river, will Noida drown?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
Noida Flood News: Due to heavy monsoon rains, problems are increasing in Noida. Due to incessant heavy rains, there has been an increase in the water level of the Hindon river, due to which a heavy water-flooding situation has arisen and hundreds of vehicles are submerged in water.
