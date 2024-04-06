Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Noida Police files charge sheet against 8 people including Elvish Yadav

|Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Elvish Yadav Case Update: Noida Police filed charge sheet against 8 people including Elvish Yadav in Surajpur Court. Noida Police filed a 1200 page charge sheet in the court. Statements of 24 witnesses were also recorded in the charge sheet. Noida Police is collecting information about cases registered across the country including Noida and Gurugram. The report confirming snake venom from Jaipur lab has also been included in the charge sheet. Videos, call details and other electronic evidence related to the case were made the basis. Evidence has been put in the charge sheet regarding the sections of NDPS Act imposed on Elvish Yadav. Let us tell you that an FIR was registered against Elvish Yadav in November, 8 people including 5 snake charmers were arrested in the case. Recently three people including Elvish Yadav were also arrested.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
Play Icon03:44
Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case
Play Icon05:51
CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case
West Bengal Governor claims Bengal varsity campuses 'mini-Sandeshkhali, Orders Judicial Probe
Play Icon16:11
West Bengal Governor claims Bengal varsity campuses 'mini-Sandeshkhali, Orders Judicial Probe
Opposition may go to court for SP candidate's nomination rejected in Khajuraho
Play Icon00:35
Opposition may go to court for SP candidate's nomination rejected in Khajuraho
Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Mukhtar's absconding wife may surrender - Sources
Play Icon00:36
Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Mukhtar's absconding wife may surrender - Sources

Trending Videos

Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
play icon3:44
Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case
play icon5:51
CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case
West Bengal Governor claims Bengal varsity campuses 'mini-Sandeshkhali, Orders Judicial Probe
play icon16:11
West Bengal Governor claims Bengal varsity campuses 'mini-Sandeshkhali, Orders Judicial Probe
Opposition may go to court for SP candidate's nomination rejected in Khajuraho
play icon0:35
Opposition may go to court for SP candidate's nomination rejected in Khajuraho
Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Mukhtar's absconding wife may surrender - Sources
play icon0:36
Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Mukhtar's absconding wife may surrender - Sources