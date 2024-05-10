Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748184
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Noida Stray Dog Attack: Residents Assault Couple For Feeding Stray Dogs - Watch CCTV Footage

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 10, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A couple who fed stray dogs was attacked by a mob of society residents in a horrific incident in Noida sector 70. The mob's ire was apparently stoked by the recent incident in which a stray dog mauled a 6-year-old girl in the society lift. Before police arrived, things had soon gotten out of hand, with members of the public being seen pushing and hitting the pair. In addition, some police officers were allegedly beaten in the midst of the mayhem soon as they entered the society.

All Videos

Viral Video: Man Catches Wife Cheating Red-Handed; Netizens React - Watch
Play Icon01:09
Viral Video: Man Catches Wife Cheating Red-Handed; Netizens React - Watch
Up Viral Video: Female Police Officers Assault Vegetable Vendors, Caught On Camera
Play Icon00:33
Up Viral Video: Female Police Officers Assault Vegetable Vendors, Caught On Camera
Congress' Kantilal Bhuria makes strange remark
Play Icon00:57
Congress' Kantilal Bhuria makes strange remark
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Navneet Rana
Play Icon01:05
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Navneet Rana
Kedarnath Dham Yatra begins today
Play Icon01:18
Kedarnath Dham Yatra begins today

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Man Catches Wife Cheating Red-Handed; Netizens React - Watch
play icon1:9
Viral Video: Man Catches Wife Cheating Red-Handed; Netizens React - Watch
Up Viral Video: Female Police Officers Assault Vegetable Vendors, Caught On Camera
play icon0:33
Up Viral Video: Female Police Officers Assault Vegetable Vendors, Caught On Camera
Congress' Kantilal Bhuria makes strange remark
play icon0:57
Congress' Kantilal Bhuria makes strange remark
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Navneet Rana
play icon1:5
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Navneet Rana
Kedarnath Dham Yatra begins today
play icon1:18
Kedarnath Dham Yatra begins today