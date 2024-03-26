Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Noida Viral Video: Unusual Act of 'PDA' on Moving Two-Wheeler Leads To Rs 30,000 Fine

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A video circulating on social media depicts a man riding a two-wheeler with two women in Noida. They are seen applying Holi colors to each other while on the move. This bold act of "public display of affection" has led to the police imposing a fine of Rs 30,000. Authorities are currently working to identify the individuals featured in the footage.

All Videos

Kangana Ranaut, BJP Candidate:
Play Icon02:03
Kangana Ranaut, BJP Candidate: "Every Woman Deserves Dignity..."
Congress' self-goal by giving controversial remarks on Kangana?
Play Icon13:43
Congress' self-goal by giving controversial remarks on Kangana?
Kangana becomes emotional before leaving for Delhi
Play Icon04:15
Kangana becomes emotional before leaving for Delhi
BRS Leader K Kavitha's Statement:
Play Icon00:40
 BRS Leader K Kavitha's Statement: "This is Not a Money Laundering Case but a Political Laundering Case"
Section 144 imposed around Modi's house due to Aam Aadmi Party's protest
Play Icon17:38
Section 144 imposed around Modi's house due to Aam Aadmi Party's protest

Trending Videos

Kangana Ranaut, BJP Candidate:
play icon2:3
Kangana Ranaut, BJP Candidate: "Every Woman Deserves Dignity..."
Congress' self-goal by giving controversial remarks on Kangana?
play icon13:43
Congress' self-goal by giving controversial remarks on Kangana?
Kangana becomes emotional before leaving for Delhi
play icon4:15
Kangana becomes emotional before leaving for Delhi
BRS Leader K Kavitha's Statement:
play icon0:40
BRS Leader K Kavitha's Statement: "This is Not a Money Laundering Case but a Political Laundering Case"
Section 144 imposed around Modi's house due to Aam Aadmi Party's protest
play icon17:38
Section 144 imposed around Modi's house due to Aam Aadmi Party's protest