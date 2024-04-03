Advertisement
Viral Video: Girl Escapes Near-Fatal Accident, Internet Hails Her As 'Yamraj's Friend'

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
In a heart-stopping moment captured on video, a young girl narrowly avoids a potentially fatal accident with her quick reflexes. The footage, which has since gone viral, shows the girl's miraculous escape from disaster, earning her the nickname 'Yamraaj's Friend' on the internet. The video has sparked discussions about luck, fate, and the fragility of life, with many viewers praising the girl's resilience and presence of mind in the face of danger. Watch the incredible escape that has left the internet in awe.

