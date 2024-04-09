Advertisement
Non-local guide shot at by terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir

Sonam|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
Big news of this time from Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorist attack has taken place in Shopian. Terrorists opened fire targeting non-Kashmiris. One person has been injured in this firing.

