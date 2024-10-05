Advertisement
'Not going for discussion between India and Pakistan,' says Jaishankar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Foreign Minister Jaishankar has made a big statement regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Pakistan. Jaishankar said that he is not going there for discussions between India and Pakistan. Jaishankar said that many countries will participate in this meeting. Foreign Minister Shankar Jaishankar also said that good relations will be maintained with India's other neighboring country Pakistan, but this is not possible by fixing the border on the border.

