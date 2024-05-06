Advertisement
NTA Notice issued in NEET Exam Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
NEET's English paper was distributed to Hindi medium students in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. Taking major action against irregularities in Rajasthan's NEET exam, a notice has been issued by NTA.

