NTA should not ignore the complaints of students- Supreme Court

|Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
NEET Controversy Update: The Supreme Court has made a very harsh comment while hearing the petition challenging the NEET exam. The Supreme Court has said that if even 0.01% of anyone's fault is found, we will deal with it strictly. The court said that it understands the hard work of the students. The Supreme Court said that even if someone becomes a doctor through fraud, then it can be imagined how big a threat he is to the society and the system. The Supreme Court said that NTA should not ignore the complaints of the students and should not take it otherwise.

