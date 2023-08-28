trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654639
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nuh Braj Mandal Yatra: 'Hindu Yatra' starts in Haryana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Nuh Braj Mandal Yatra: The Haryana government has not given permission regarding the Jalabhishek Yatra of Braj Mandal. Despite this, Hindu organizations are adamant. Preparations are on to take out the procession. In view of this, elaborate security arrangements have been made in Nuh and Mewat. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also appealed to do Jalabhishek wherever he is.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Championship 2023: Neeraj Chopra created history
play icon1:59
World Championship 2023: Neeraj Chopra created history
Stone pelters in tension after seeing the number of hundreds in VHP's procession!
play icon2:48
Stone pelters in tension after seeing the number of hundreds in VHP's procession!
Nushrratt Bharuccha Amps Up Her Style In Mumbai
play icon0:58
Nushrratt Bharuccha Amps Up Her Style In Mumbai
Sanjay Raut's big statement on opposition alliance
play icon1:10
Sanjay Raut's big statement on opposition alliance
VHP power will be seen on the streets..Administration on alert mode..
play icon5:13
VHP power will be seen on the streets..Administration on alert mode..

Trending Videos

World Championship 2023: Neeraj Chopra created history
play icon1:59
World Championship 2023: Neeraj Chopra created history
Stone pelters in tension after seeing the number of hundreds in VHP's procession!
play icon2:48
Stone pelters in tension after seeing the number of hundreds in VHP's procession!
Nushrratt Bharuccha Amps Up Her Style In Mumbai
play icon0:58
Nushrratt Bharuccha Amps Up Her Style In Mumbai
Sanjay Raut's big statement on opposition alliance
play icon1:10
Sanjay Raut's big statement on opposition alliance
VHP power will be seen on the streets..Administration on alert mode..
play icon5:13
VHP power will be seen on the streets..Administration on alert mode..
Shobha Yatra,vhp shobha yatra,shobha yatra in nuh,shobha yatra 2023,shobha yatra live,nuh shobha yatra 2023,shobha yatra 2023 nuh,nuh shobha yatra again,sawan shobha yatra,haryana nuh shobha yatra,monday shobha yatra,shobha yatra in nuh haryana,shobha yatra haryana,28 august shobha yatra,shobha yatra last monday,vhp's shobha yatra,nuh shobha yatra,jahangirpuri shobha yatra,shobha yatra ram navami,shobha yatra par pathrav,haryana nuh yatra,Nuh Riots,