Nuh Violence Big Update: Big announcement of Bajrang Dal, rally will be taken out at 23 places against violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Nuh Violence Big Update: Bajrang Dal is in action regarding Nuh violence. In protest against the violence, it has been announced to hold rallies at 23 places across Delhi.

