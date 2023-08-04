trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644499
Nuh Violence Breaking update: 4 new FIRs on inflammatory speech in Nuh violence case, investigation of 2300 videos continues

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Nuh Violence Breaking update: Police has registered 4 new FIRs on Nuh violence case for posting provocative speeches and posts on social media, while SIT is probing 2300 videos.

