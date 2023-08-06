trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645451
Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action: Biggest revelation on Nuh violence, conspiracy hatched 10 days ago

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action: The sources on Nuh violence have made the biggest disclosure, police interrogating the accused revealed that the conspiracy of violence was hatched 10 days ago. The accused had made an all-round plan for the procession, some people were given the responsibility of collecting petrol bombs and stones. Earlier, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi got agitated over the bulldozer action regarding the violence in Nuh. Regarding this, Owaisi said, 'Why bulldozer on the basis of allegations?'

