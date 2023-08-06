trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645480
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nuh violence Bulldozer Action: Congress MLA's statement on bulldozer action - breaking the houses of the poor is not right

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action: On bulldozer action, Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed said that it is not right to demolish the houses and shops of the poor, if the fault is proved then strict punishment should be given. Before this, the biggest disclosure has been made from the sources on the Nuh violence, during interrogation of the accused by the police, it has come to know that the conspiracy of violence was hatched 10 days ago. The accused had made an all-round plan for the procession, some people were given the responsibility of collecting petrol bombs and stones.

All Videos

Another Cross-Border Marriage: Pakistan Woman Virtually Marries Jodhpur Man
play icon1:49
Another Cross-Border Marriage: Pakistan Woman Virtually Marries Jodhpur Man
BADHIR NEWS: PM Modi gifted Amrit Bharat stations to the countrymen
play icon6:12
BADHIR NEWS: PM Modi gifted Amrit Bharat stations to the countrymen
PM Modi Attacks On Opposition: PM Modi's big attack on opposition
play icon3:36
PM Modi Attacks On Opposition: PM Modi's big attack on opposition
Bollywood Diva Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes A Baby Boy, Shares His First Picture
play icon1:18
Bollywood Diva Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes A Baby Boy, Shares His First Picture
Indian Army J&K Search Operation: Army's search operation against terrorists
play icon3:7
Indian Army J&K Search Operation: Army's search operation against terrorists

Trending Videos

Another Cross-Border Marriage: Pakistan Woman Virtually Marries Jodhpur Man
play icon1:49
Another Cross-Border Marriage: Pakistan Woman Virtually Marries Jodhpur Man
BADHIR NEWS: PM Modi gifted Amrit Bharat stations to the countrymen
play icon6:12
BADHIR NEWS: PM Modi gifted Amrit Bharat stations to the countrymen
PM Modi Attacks On Opposition: PM Modi's big attack on opposition
play icon3:36
PM Modi Attacks On Opposition: PM Modi's big attack on opposition
Bollywood Diva Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes A Baby Boy, Shares His First Picture
play icon1:18
Bollywood Diva Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes A Baby Boy, Shares His First Picture
Indian Army J&K Search Operation: Army's search operation against terrorists
play icon3:7
Indian Army J&K Search Operation: Army's search operation against terrorists
Nuh Violence,Haryana violence,Haryana Nuh Violence,nuh violence reason,mewat violence,nuh violence haryana,haryana violence nuh,haryana violence news,mewat nuh violence,violence in nuh,nuh violence news,nuh violence today,nuh violence update,nuh harayan violence,communal violence in nuh,nuh violence video,violence,nuh violence latest news,nuh violence gurgaon,mewat violence news,Gurugram violence,force action on nuh violence live,