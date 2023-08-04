trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644392
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Alert in UP Haryana regarding Friday prayers, prayers will be held in homes

Aug 04, 2023
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Alert has been issued in UP Haryana regarding Friday prayers, today no one will be able to go to mosques and offer prayers. There will be Namaz in homes.

