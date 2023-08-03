trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643921
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Hate Brigade Expose, Conspiracy hatched from Social Media

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Nuh Violence update Breaking: The hate brigade that burnt Nuh is slowly being exposed, messages and videos inciting people are coming to the fore on social media. Earlier, after the Nuh violence, the High Court ordered that security should be increased in sensitive areas. Along with this, the court has ordered to take action against those who give fake speeches. Earlier, the police had arrested 116 people in the Nuh violence case.

Shraddha Kapoor Shines In Stunning Lehenga At India Couture 2023
play icon2:7
Shraddha Kapoor Shines In Stunning Lehenga At India Couture 2023
Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
play icon4:42
Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
play icon3:17
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
Two New Petitions filed in Gyanvapi ASI Survey Case
play icon6:41
Two New Petitions filed in Gyanvapi ASI Survey Case
Watch latest update on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction
play icon2:53
Watch latest update on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction

