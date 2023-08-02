trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643613
Nuh Violence update: Recitation of Hanuman Chalisa against Nuh violence, Jihadis of the saint open challenge

Aug 02, 2023
Nuh Violence update: VHP workers recited Hanuman Chalisa in protest against Nuh violence, while participating in the protest gave an open challenge to the Jihadis of the saint, saying that Hanuman ji had explained to Ravana earlier in Ramanaya, but when he did not Agreed, everyone knows what happened, Hindu society never takes law into its hands.

