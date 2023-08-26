trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653908
Nuh Violence Update: Team that went to arrest Nuh's accused attacked, 3 policemen injured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Nuh Violence Update: During the Nuh violence, the Crime Investigation Branch team arrived to nab the accused in the case of stone pelting, assault and looting. During this, the well-wishers of the accused attacked the police team, due to which 3 jawans were seriously injured in the incident.
