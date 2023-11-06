trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684962
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Odd-Even Scheme Back In Delhi, Amid Serious Concerns Over Rising Air pollution | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Amid serious concerns over rising air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that the odd-even rule will be brought back in the national capital for a week, starting from November 13- 20 to improve the situation and curb the decline in air quality
Follow Us

All Videos

Protests in Pakistan over Israel-Hamas War
Play Icon4:50
Protests in Pakistan over Israel-Hamas War
Smriti Irani attacks Congress over Mahadev Betting App
Play Icon3:3
Smriti Irani attacks Congress over Mahadev Betting App
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Play Icon4:23
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel makes huge remark against Mahadav Betting App
Play Icon1:49
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel makes huge remark against Mahadav Betting App
Israel-Hamas War: Boris Johnson Visits Kibbutz, Says Memory Of Holocaust 'Starting To Fade'
Play Icon2:34
Israel-Hamas War: Boris Johnson Visits Kibbutz, Says Memory Of Holocaust 'Starting To Fade'

Trending Videos

Protests in Pakistan over Israel-Hamas War
play icon4:50
Protests in Pakistan over Israel-Hamas War
Smriti Irani attacks Congress over Mahadev Betting App
play icon3:3
Smriti Irani attacks Congress over Mahadev Betting App
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
play icon4:23
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel makes huge remark against Mahadav Betting App
play icon1:49
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel makes huge remark against Mahadav Betting App
Israel-Hamas War: Boris Johnson Visits Kibbutz, Says Memory Of Holocaust 'Starting To Fade'
play icon2:34
Israel-Hamas War: Boris Johnson Visits Kibbutz, Says Memory Of Holocaust 'Starting To Fade'