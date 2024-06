videoDetails

Offline Registration for Chardham pilgrims begins again

| Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 08:08 AM IST

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Big news for Char Dham pilgrims. The offline registration for the Yatra which was closed has started again. This registration has started from June 1. With the start of offline registration, once again the crowd of devotees has gathered.