“On every issue we are together…” US State Department Spokesman Zed Tarar on Modi-Biden meet

|Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
State Department Spokesperson Zed Tarar on November 15 said that India and United States have always been on the same pages’ as far as global issues are concerned. “There is a friendship between President Biden and PM Modi which is apparent. There are several such world topics where both nations do not see face to face. But that does not affect our relationship. Every country moves as per their own strategy, most imp is we are keeping pressure on Russia, not on our friends,” said Zed Tarar.

