On the suspension of Adhir Ranjan, across the opposition-government, Adhir will go to SC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Breaking: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on his suspension from Rajya Sabha that he is thinking of going to the Supreme Court on the matter of suspension. On the other hand, while besieging the government on the issue of China, said that drop bombs where China has infiltrated, China has intruded in Ladakh, the government should drop bombs there.

China-America kept watching! India took another strong step in space
play icon0:54
China-America kept watching! India took another strong step in space
PM Modi's mega rally in MP's Sagar - laid the foundation of Ravidas temple-memorial
play icon14:45
PM Modi's mega rally in MP's Sagar - laid the foundation of Ravidas temple-memorial
Pakistan's breath is stuck due to the rumble of tanks... Terrorism will be attacked from Rajasthan
play icon3:44
Pakistan's breath is stuck due to the rumble of tanks... Terrorism will be attacked from Rajasthan
From Uttarakhand to Bihar, floods wreak havoc in the country, roads submerged, houses submerged
play icon4:48
From Uttarakhand to Bihar, floods wreak havoc in the country, roads submerged, houses submerged
Adhir Ranjan's statement on suspension - Said I am thinking of going to SC
play icon2:52
Adhir Ranjan's statement on suspension - Said I am thinking of going to SC

