One Injured during Fierce Firing in Delhi's Trilokpuri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Breaking News: Firing has taken place in Trilokpuri, Delhi. Stone pelting also took place here. 1 person has been injured.

