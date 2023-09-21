trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665055
One minute one news: Women Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, now Rajya Sabha's turn

|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 08:06 AM IST
MAHILA BILL Breaking: The bill on Women Reservation Bill was discussed in the House today also, it will be discussed in Rajya Sabha at 7.30 pm. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced this. Let us tell you that this bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday with an overwhelming majority.
