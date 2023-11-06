trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685019
One month of war...how did the world change?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Today is the 31st day of Israel-Hamas war, this story started from October 7 when terrorist Hamas entered Israel and attacked, after which Netanyahu vowed to eliminate Hamas and since then there has been intensive bombing on Gaza. It is happening. When will the Israel-Hamas war end?
