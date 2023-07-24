trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639861
NewsVideos
videoDetails

One-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Gujarat Building Collapse: Due to heavy monsoon rains and floods in Gujarat, a one-storey building has collapsed in Junagadh. About 4 people are suspected to be buried in this accident. Meanwhile, the work of relief and rescue is going on continuously.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Janhvi Kapoor's Wears Chiffon Saree to Promote Bawaal with Varun Dhawan
play icon1:19
Janhvi Kapoor's Wears Chiffon Saree to Promote Bawaal with Varun Dhawan
Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous as Ever in Grey and Blue Sweater
play icon1:7
Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous as Ever in Grey and Blue Sweater
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Spotted in All Black, Duo is Promoting Their Movie Rock aur Rani
play icon1:29
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Spotted in All Black, Duo is Promoting Their Movie Rock aur Rani
Married Indian Woman Travels To Pak To Meet Man She Befriended On Facebook
play icon2:37
Married Indian Woman Travels To Pak To Meet Man She Befriended On Facebook
Indian woman crosses border to meet lover in Pakistan
play icon1:9
Indian woman crosses border to meet lover in Pakistan
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Janhvi Kapoor's Wears Chiffon Saree to Promote Bawaal with Varun Dhawan
play icon1:19
Janhvi Kapoor's Wears Chiffon Saree to Promote Bawaal with Varun Dhawan
Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous as Ever in Grey and Blue Sweater
play icon1:7
Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous as Ever in Grey and Blue Sweater
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Spotted in All Black, Duo is Promoting Their Movie Rock aur Rani
play icon1:29
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Spotted in All Black, Duo is Promoting Their Movie Rock aur Rani
Married Indian Woman Travels To Pak To Meet Man She Befriended On Facebook
play icon2:37
Married Indian Woman Travels To Pak To Meet Man She Befriended On Facebook
Indian woman crosses border to meet lover in Pakistan
play icon1:9
Indian woman crosses border to meet lover in Pakistan
Gujarat building collapse,gujarat building collapse breaking news,gujarat junagadh,gujarat junagadh news,gujarat junagadh news live,gujarat junagadh flood,gujarat junagadh building collapse,Junagadh,junagadh live news,Junagadh news,Junagadh Building Collapse,building collapse,building collapse in gujarat,house collapse in gujarat,building collapse in gujarat junagadh,junagadh flood,building demolition in gujarat,flood 2023,flood in junagadh today,Zee News,