Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 01:44 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel is carrying out heavy bombing in Gaza, the stronghold of Hamas. Israel's Air Force has so far killed many big leaders and terrorists of Hamas... Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already announced that Israel will now die only by eliminating the existence of Hamas from this earth. That is why the Israeli army is also attacking the Gaza Strip with all its might. ‘Operation Ajay’ has started to ensure the return of Indians from Israel.
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA: Complete history of Israel-Hamas dispute
DNA: Complete history of Israel-Hamas dispute
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Will Shubman Gill play against Pakistan?
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Will Shubman Gill play against Pakistan?
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel

