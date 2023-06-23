NewsVideos
videoDetails

Opposition Meeting in Patna: Rahul Gandhi-Mallikarjun Kharge arrived to attend the meeting

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Opposition Meeting in Patna: Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have arrived to attend the meeting. Whereas former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM, Sharad Power, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Praful Patel, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamta Banerjee have reached this meeting. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD President Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are hosting this meeting

All Videos

Opposition leaders meeting for 2024 ends in Patna
play icon9:54
Opposition leaders meeting for 2024 ends in Patna
CM Nitish Kumar convenor for 2024, BJP said 'all the grooms are in Nitish's procession'
play icon7:0
CM Nitish Kumar convenor for 2024, BJP said 'all the grooms are in Nitish's procession'
Watch: Pak PM snatches umbrella, woman officer gets drenched
play icon1:12
Watch: Pak PM snatches umbrella, woman officer gets drenched
“India is an important country…” US Congresswoman lauds PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
play icon2:16
“India is an important country…” US Congresswoman lauds PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
Patna Opposition Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties begins, meeting is being held at Nitish Kumar's house
play icon7:16
Patna Opposition Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties begins, meeting is being held at Nitish Kumar's house

Trending Videos

Opposition leaders meeting for 2024 ends in Patna
play icon9:54
Opposition leaders meeting for 2024 ends in Patna
CM Nitish Kumar convenor for 2024, BJP said 'all the grooms are in Nitish's procession'
play icon7:0
CM Nitish Kumar convenor for 2024, BJP said 'all the grooms are in Nitish's procession'
Watch: Pak PM snatches umbrella, woman officer gets drenched
play icon1:12
Watch: Pak PM snatches umbrella, woman officer gets drenched
“India is an important country…” US Congresswoman lauds PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
play icon2:16
“India is an important country…” US Congresswoman lauds PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
Patna Opposition Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties begins, meeting is being held at Nitish Kumar's house
play icon7:16
Patna Opposition Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties begins, meeting is being held at Nitish Kumar's house
opposition party meeting,Shahnawaz Hussain,BJP,Modi Ji,opposition meeting in patna,patna opposition meeting,Rahul Gandhi,Nitish Kumar,Lalu Yadav,Tejashwi Yadav,Sharad Pawar,Uddhav Thackeray,Mamta Banerjee,zeehindustan,Rahul Gandhi-Mallikarjun Kharge,Patna meeting,Rahul gandhi news,Nitish kumar news,Patna,Bharat Jodo Yatra,BJP RSS,hum bjp ko hayaenge,Karnataka,karnataka win,Opposition parties meeting,Opposition meeting,patna parties meeting,CM Nitish Kumar,Tejashwi Meetinh,पटना 'महामंथन' से '24' में होगा 'खेला,cm nitish kumar news,Bihar,patna baithak,maha baithak,Bihar news,loksabha election 2024,JDU,JDU News,Patna News,पटना 18 पार्टियों की बैठक,Bihar Opposition Meeting LIVE,Bihar Opposition Meeting news,