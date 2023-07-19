trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637525
Opposition Meeting: Nitish Kumar gets angry quickly, then blackmails!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
The opposition is trying to unite to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nitish Kumar has objection to naming the alliance of opposition parties as INDIA. Regarding this, what did Sushil Modi say in a conversation with Zee Media, watch the full video...
