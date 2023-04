videoDetails

Opposition parties 'Tiranga March' from Parliament to Vijay Chowk

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:04 AM IST

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have taken out a tricolor march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk. This march has been taken out for non-fulfillment of the demand for JPC inquiry on the Adani issue. In this, the tricolor is also visible in Sonia Gandhi's hand.