Opposition Slams Modi 3.0 Budget Over Bihar and Andhra Funding

| Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

To The Point: While the central government is calling the budget as a budget for building a developed India, the opposition has opened a front against the government by calling it a government-saving budget. Accusing the budget of ignoring non-BJP ruled states, it has announced boycott of the Niti Aayog meeting proposed on July 27. The question is whether there will be meaningful discussions on issues related to the public in the monsoon session or the entire session will pass in noise and uproar... Today, there will be a big debate on this in TO THE POINT.