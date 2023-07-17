trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636644
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Opposition to hold meeting over Lok Sabha Elections today

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Opposition Unity Meeting: There is an opposition meeting in Bengaluru today and tomorrow. During this, there will be a brainstorm regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The strategy against NDA will be decided in this meeting. A total of 26 parties will participate in this meeting.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Flood like situation in Rajasthan's Ajmer due to heavy rain
play icon1:16
Flood like situation in Rajasthan's Ajmer due to heavy rain
Meeting of opposition parties to continue for two days in Bengaluru
play icon3:20
Meeting of opposition parties to continue for two days in Bengaluru
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers In Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath Temple
play icon1:43
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers In Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath Temple
Australian guy breaks the world record for the most pushups completed in one hour
play icon1:1
Australian guy breaks the world record for the most pushups completed in one hour
Yamuna water increased again in Delhi
play icon2:23
Yamuna water increased again in Delhi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Flood like situation in Rajasthan's Ajmer due to heavy rain
play icon1:16
Flood like situation in Rajasthan's Ajmer due to heavy rain
Meeting of opposition parties to continue for two days in Bengaluru
play icon3:20
Meeting of opposition parties to continue for two days in Bengaluru
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers In Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath Temple
play icon1:43
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers In Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath Temple
Australian guy breaks the world record for the most pushups completed in one hour
play icon1:1
Australian guy breaks the world record for the most pushups completed in one hour
Yamuna water increased again in Delhi
play icon2:23
Yamuna water increased again in Delhi
opposition unity meeting,opposition unity meeting in bangalore,bangalore opposition meeting,bangalore opposition meeting date,bangalore opposition meeting today,Opposition unity,Opposition unity 2024,opposition meeting bangalore,Opposition meeting,opposition meeting today,meeting against modi,Bangalore,bangalore meeting,bangalore meeting opposition,meeting of opposition parties,meeting of opposition parties in bangalore,Zee News,