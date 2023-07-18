trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636939
Opposition to hold press conference after meeting

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 को देखते हुए बेंगलुरु में NDA के खिलाफ विपक्षी दलों की बैठक का आज दूसरा दिन है। ये बैठक सुबह 11 बजे शुरू होगी। इस बैठक में करीब 26 लोग शामिल होंगे और इस बैठक के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करेगा विपक्ष।
Congress's Jairam Ramesh makes big statement over Opposition unity Meet
play icon3:49
Congress's Jairam Ramesh makes big statement over Opposition unity Meet
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang suddenly goes missing
play icon0:46
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang suddenly goes missing
Yamuna River Water level increases in Agra and Mathura
play icon1:26
Yamuna River Water level increases in Agra and Mathura
Posters put up against Nitish Kumar in Bengaluru
play icon0:56
Posters put up against Nitish Kumar in Bengaluru
Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River continues to remain above danger mark
play icon1:16
Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River continues to remain above danger mark
