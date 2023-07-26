trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640544
Opposition to present no-confidence motion against government in Parliament today

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Opposition No Confidence Motion Against Government Today: The Congress-led opposition alliance 'India' will bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha today i.e. on 26 July. Sources aware of the developments said that after a day-long discussion between the opposition parties, it was decided that the resolution would be brought in the lower house on Wednesday. The Congress has also issued a whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha that they should be present in the House from the start of the proceedings till the adjournment today, because very important issues will be discussed in the Lok Sabha today, 26 July.
Crocodile spotted at Vadodara streets after heavy rain
Crocodile spotted at Vadodara streets after heavy rain
Delhi Ordinance Bill might be presented in Lok Sabha today
Delhi Ordinance Bill might be presented in Lok Sabha today
Delhi Rain Breaking: Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR in the morning, pleasant weather, water logging in many areas
Delhi Rain Breaking: Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR in the morning, pleasant weather, water logging in many areas
TOP 100: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said – Opposition will bring No-confidence motion against Modi government
TOP 100: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said – Opposition will bring No-confidence motion against Modi government
Rain Alert Breaking: Alert issued for rain in west-east central India between July 26-27
Rain Alert Breaking: Alert issued for rain in west-east central India between July 26-27
