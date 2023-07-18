trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637081
Opposition's 'INDIA' against 'Modi' in 2024 battle

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Opposition Meeting Bengaluru Live Updates: Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress along with the opposition parties is preparing to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The second day meeting of opposition unity continues in Bengaluru. For the 2024 elections, the opposition has named the alliance as India.
National Assembly will be dissolved in Pakistan
play icon1:31
National Assembly will be dissolved in Pakistan
CM Shinde's roar! 'All records will be broken in 2024', a big attack on the opposition
play icon1:6
CM Shinde's roar! 'All records will be broken in 2024', a big attack on the opposition
What Makes Hyundai Exter SUV So Unique For India: 5 Things To Know | Auto Explainers
play icon6:26
What Makes Hyundai Exter SUV So Unique For India: 5 Things To Know | Auto Explainers
'Seema Pakistani' revealed a big secret in front of UP ATS!
play icon9:16
'Seema Pakistani' revealed a big secret in front of UP ATS!
Seema and Sachin were hiding in Greater Noida
play icon6:19
Seema and Sachin were hiding in Greater Noida
