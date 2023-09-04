trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657914
NewsVideos
videoDetails

" Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller" Jasprit Bumrah welcomes first child with heart warming post

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah had returned home from the Asia Cup to be with his wife as the couple on Monday became parents to a baby boy.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Soft-Landed on Moon Again!
play icon1:22
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Soft-Landed on Moon Again!
India prepares to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit with Strong security measures
play icon1:33
India prepares to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit with Strong security measures
Sanatan at I.N.D.I.A. 'Division'? Conspiracy against Sanatan?
play icon49:56
Sanatan at I.N.D.I.A. 'Division'? Conspiracy against Sanatan?
Rebellion in PoK after seeing the success of Chandrayaan 3!
play icon3:13
Rebellion in PoK after seeing the success of Chandrayaan 3!
Encounter in Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir
play icon3:20
Encounter in Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Soft-Landed on Moon Again!
play icon1:22
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Soft-Landed on Moon Again!
India prepares to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit with Strong security measures
play icon1:33
India prepares to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit with Strong security measures
Sanatan at I.N.D.I.A. 'Division'? Conspiracy against Sanatan?
play icon49:56
Sanatan at I.N.D.I.A. 'Division'? Conspiracy against Sanatan?
Rebellion in PoK after seeing the success of Chandrayaan 3!
play icon3:13
Rebellion in PoK after seeing the success of Chandrayaan 3!
Encounter in Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir
play icon3:20
Encounter in Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir