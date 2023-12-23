trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702112
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ow dangerous is the JN.1 variant of Corona?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us
After the arrival of the new JN.1 variant of Corona Virus in India, vigilance regarding it has increased. 641 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours

All Videos

Infiltration attempt failed in Akhnoor sector, 4 terrorists killed
Play Icon8:37
Infiltration attempt failed in Akhnoor sector, 4 terrorists killed
Hindu temple attacked in America
Play Icon0:43
Hindu temple attacked in America
Major action of army in Rajouri
Play Icon3:6
Major action of army in Rajouri
Preparations completed in Ayodhya regarding Prana Pratishtha
Play Icon3:25
Preparations completed in Ayodhya regarding Prana Pratishtha
Hijab ban in Karnataka schools, colleges withdrawn
Play Icon2:58
Hijab ban in Karnataka schools, colleges withdrawn

Trending Videos

Infiltration attempt failed in Akhnoor sector, 4 terrorists killed
play icon8:37
Infiltration attempt failed in Akhnoor sector, 4 terrorists killed
Hindu temple attacked in America
play icon0:43
Hindu temple attacked in America
Major action of army in Rajouri
play icon3:6
Major action of army in Rajouri
Preparations completed in Ayodhya regarding Prana Pratishtha
play icon3:25
Preparations completed in Ayodhya regarding Prana Pratishtha
Hijab ban in Karnataka schools, colleges withdrawn
play icon2:58
Hijab ban in Karnataka schools, colleges withdrawn
COVID new variant,corona new varient,corona varient in india,effects on corona jn1 varient,what is corona new varient,corona new varient in india,corona new varient in delhi,new corona varient in india,new varient of corona in india,new COVID variant,new corona varient jn1 in india,corona new variant,jn.1 covid variant,JN.1 variant,covid new variant jn1,jn1 variant corona,covid new variant in india,COVID variant,corona new variant in india,