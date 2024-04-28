Advertisement
Owaisi makes huge statement on Central Government for CAA, NRC

Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Owaisi has again attacked the central government. Raised questions on the policies of the government. Also targeted regarding CAA-NRC. Owaisi has also expressed his displeasure regarding triple talaq.

