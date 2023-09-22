trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665845
Owaisi's statement on BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Ramesh Bidhuri Controversy: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at the BJP government on this issue and said that there is nothing shocking in the viral video of the BJP MP. He will later become Delhi BJP President. Asaduddin Owaisi, while sharing the video of Ramesh Bidhuri in X, wrote that there is nothing 'shocking' in this video. BJP is a bottomless abyss, so every day a new low is reached.
