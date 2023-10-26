trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680060
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan angry over America's Mumbai statement?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 01:58 AM IST
America on Pakistan at UNSC: There was a big debate in the UN on the Israel-Hamas war. Many countries openly supported Israel. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken compared the Israeli attack with the 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has drawn parallels between the terrorist attacks carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba in Mumbai and Hamas in Israel, calling them illegal. Antonio Guterres, referring to Israel's attacks on Gaza for 56 years, called the October 7 attack its reaction, on which Israel has demanded Guterres' resignation. Along with this, when Pakistan raised the issue of Kashmir on the UNSC platform, India also gave a befitting reply on this... India said that it is our integral part.
Follow Us

All Videos

Netanyahu-Biden's preparations for 'world war'?
play icon25:48
Netanyahu-Biden's preparations for 'world war'?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will Nitish-Akhilesh play big 'game'?
play icon27:47
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will Nitish-Akhilesh play big 'game'?
Australia Beats Netherlands: Glenn Maxwell thrashes Netherlands
play icon25:27
Australia Beats Netherlands: Glenn Maxwell thrashes Netherlands
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
play icon11:3
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
play icon7:16
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas

Trending Videos

Netanyahu-Biden's preparations for 'world war'?
play icon25:48
Netanyahu-Biden's preparations for 'world war'?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will Nitish-Akhilesh play big 'game'?
play icon27:47
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will Nitish-Akhilesh play big 'game'?
Australia Beats Netherlands: Glenn Maxwell thrashes Netherlands
play icon25:27
Australia Beats Netherlands: Glenn Maxwell thrashes Netherlands
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
play icon11:3
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
play icon7:16
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
antony blinken on pakistan,antony blinken on israel hamas war,unsc india vs pakistan,hamas 26 11 terrorists,america on pakistan,america on israel palestine war,unsc india pakistan fight,india slams pakistan at unsc,india pakistan unsc,Israel Hamas War Update,pakistan in unsc on kashmir,India-Pakistan Fight in UNSC,PoK,us on pakistan,america slams pakistan video,pakistan unsc video,india on pakistan unsc video,india slams pakistan video,pakistan ki bezzati,