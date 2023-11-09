trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686046
Pakistan conducts ceasefire violation in Jammu Kashmir's Samba

|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Pakistani Rangers have again violated the ceasefire. Let us tell you that firing has been done by Pakistan in Ramgarh sector of Samba. In which one BSF jawan has been injured. Crops in the fields have also been damaged due to firing. Along with this, an encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. Army has killed TRF terrorist. Let us tell you that a huge quantity of weapons have also been recovered during the encounter.
