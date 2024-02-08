trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718957
Pakistan Election 2024: Blasts near Pakistan candidates' offices

Sonam|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 01:04 AM IST
Two blasts took place in Balochistan in Pakistan today. There will be elections tomorrow and blasts are happening today. 27 people died and dozens were injured in the bomb blast in Pakistan. There have been many blasts in Pakistan before the elections. The first blast took place outside the election office of independent candidate Asfandyar Kakar in Pishin. Soon after this a second explosion took place in Fort Saifullah.

