Pakistan Election Results: Pakistan Army will not allow Imran to form government

|Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Even after two days of voting held on February 8 in Pakistan, the complete results have not been declared. So far, results of 255 out of 265 seats have come.

