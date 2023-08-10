trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647118
Pakistan News: National Assembly dissolved in Pakistan, elections to be held within 90 days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly i.e. Parliament on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Parliament was dissolved for the next elections in the country

