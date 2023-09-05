trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658405
Pakistan reaction on Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
ISRO raised the orbit of Aditya L1 spacecraft for the second time on Tuesday, September 5 at 2.45 am. Now it has reached the orbit of 282 km x 40,225 km of the earth. When India grasped the moon and the sun, there was hue and cry in neighboring Pakistan. After successfully landing on the moon on August 23 and launching Aditya on September 2, some people in Pakistan do not understand whether they should smile at India's success or cry about your fate.
