Pakistan reacts to Smriti Irani's Madina Visit

Sonam|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 10:18 PM IST
This picture of Madina of Union Minister Smriti Irani has created a stir in Pakistan. Smriti Irani had gone on a visit to Saudi Arabia this week and she posed for this picture in front of the holy Masjid-e-Nabavi of Medina.

