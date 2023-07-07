trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631953
Pakistan shook due to earthquake tremors

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Pakistan Earthquake: Earthquake tremors have been felt in Pakistan. There was an earthquake at around 5.11 in the morning. The intensity of the earthquake was measured at 4.3 on the Richter scale.
