videoDetails

Pakistan shuts subsidy due to proverty

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Pakistan News: Big news is coming out about impoverished Pakistan. Utility stores will be closed in Pakistan. 2.5 crore people used to benefit from this and get cheap ration. Pakistan has stopped this subsidy due to poverty. Pakistan government is buying electricity with the subsidy money.