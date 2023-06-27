NewsVideos
Pakistan summons Deputy Chief of American Mission

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Pakistan has summoned the Deputy Chief of the US Mission. Pakistan has expressed displeasure over the Indo-US statement regarding this. In fact, Pakistan had given a statement regarding PM Modi's visit to America, on which Pakistan has taken this step expressing displeasure.

